Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 26.64% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 634.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BKGI opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

