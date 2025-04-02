OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 469,048 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,205,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.