Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 53.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.14.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.