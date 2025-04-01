Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 53.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.14.
