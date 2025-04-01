Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 334,331,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Up 13.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
