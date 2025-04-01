Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,761,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

