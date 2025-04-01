OV Management LLC Purchases 531 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OV Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of OV Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $312.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.35. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

