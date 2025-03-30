RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

