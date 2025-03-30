RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10.83 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,831,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.