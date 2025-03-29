WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,530 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 97,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

