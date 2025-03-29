PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PHX remained flat at C$9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

