Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.52 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Approximately 175,336,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average daily volume of 13,385,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.07 ($0.20).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,003.62). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
