Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.37), with a volume of 19278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.40).

Intuitive Investments Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.93. The company has a market cap of £217.26 million, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX (1.22) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Intuitive Investments Group had a net margin of 283.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

