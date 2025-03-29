Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 571233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Sound Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
