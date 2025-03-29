Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 407,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 133,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

