Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.96. 76,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 122,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $978.61 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Youdao by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Youdao by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

