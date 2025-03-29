Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and AGM Group are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the digital asset ecosystem, such as those that develop blockchain technologies, operate crypto exchanges, or run mining operations. Investors in these stocks seek to gain indirect exposure to the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market through established businesses rather than purchasing cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,041,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607,968. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 1,777,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 9,327,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,846,881. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $417.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 3,461,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 273,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,541. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 15,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,327. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.86 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 18,318,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,093. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

