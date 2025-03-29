AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

