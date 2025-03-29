118,556 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 67,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,222,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Newmont by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 999,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 433,994 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

