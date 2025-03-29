Susquehanna Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $24.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

