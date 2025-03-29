TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

