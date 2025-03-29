TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
NYSE TTI opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
