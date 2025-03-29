Head to Head Review: Richtech Robotics (RR) versus Its Rivals

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Richtech Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, suggesting that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -14.62 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -19.03

Richtech Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Richtech Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 103 382 470 16 2.41

Richtech Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Richtech Robotics competitors beat Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

