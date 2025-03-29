Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

