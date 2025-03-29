Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.