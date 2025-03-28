Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 482.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 806,504 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

