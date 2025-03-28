Phong Le Sells 3,281 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $1,080,302.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,007.90. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $324.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

