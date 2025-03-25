Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.76.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

