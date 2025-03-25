MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. MDWerks had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.
MDWerks Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,350. MDWerks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
MDWerks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDWerks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for MDWerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDWerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.