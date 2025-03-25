MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. MDWerks had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.

MDWerks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDWK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,350. MDWerks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

MDWerks Company Profile

Featured Stories

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

