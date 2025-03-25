Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 8305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).
Trakm8 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.52.
Trakm8 Company Profile
Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trakm8
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.