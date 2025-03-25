Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 25,135,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 74,943,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

