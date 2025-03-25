NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.97. 28,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 503,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

