NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.42. 17,067,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,323,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NIO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

