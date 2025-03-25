Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37), Zacks reports.

Super Hi International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,575. Super Hi International has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

