Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $103,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

