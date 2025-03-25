Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

