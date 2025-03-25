Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henry Boot had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Henry Boot Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:BOOT traded down GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207.65 ($2.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. Henry Boot has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £279.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

In other news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($387,646.98). Insiders own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

