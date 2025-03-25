Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $70.27.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

