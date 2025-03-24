Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize digital content through online platforms, including social media, streaming services, and digital advertising firms. Their performance often reflects trends in technology adoption and consumer habits shifting towards online media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,903,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014,700. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $320.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.93 on Monday, hitting $394.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,494. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.11. 487,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.63. 6,130,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,318. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 2.39.

