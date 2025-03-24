Reviewing Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA)

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% Myriad Genetics -14.09% -4.51% -3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $837.60 million 1.09 -$263.30 million ($1.41) -7.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TNF Pharmaceuticals and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Myriad Genetics 3 6 6 0 2.20

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $21.89, suggesting a potential upside of 119.59%. Given Myriad Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. It provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; SneakPeek, a non-invasive blood test that predicts the gender of a fetus; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, attention-deficit, hyperactivity disorder, and other mental health conditions. It has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, SimonMed, and Onsite Women's Health. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

