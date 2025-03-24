Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.81. Approximately 711,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,125,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.