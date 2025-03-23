Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,434 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $174.42 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

