Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 521,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after acquiring an additional 427,667 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

