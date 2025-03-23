abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $28.81 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

