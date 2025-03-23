Promising Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Williams-Sonoma, CRH, and Walmart are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden frames mounted in public spaces that were historically used for punishing and shaming offenders. Typically, these devices restrained an individual’s head and hands, subjecting them to public humiliation and serving as both a disciplinary measure and a deterrent to misconduct. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $163.27. 31,888,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.32. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,706,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,019. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,766,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,434. The firm has a market cap of $688.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

