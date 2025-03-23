Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 23rd

FMC, Chubb, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of companies that operate within the agricultural industry, encompassing firms involved in crop production, livestock farming, food processing, and distribution. Investors consider these stocks to gain exposure to the essential food production sector and the potential growth derived from innovations in agricultural practices and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

FMC (FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,255,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.26. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.57. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

