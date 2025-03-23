Best 5G Stocks To Consider – March 23rd

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, manufacturing, and deployment of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technologies. These companies can include telecommunications providers, equipment manufacturers, and tech firms innovating in semiconductor components or network infrastructure, all of which aim to capitalize on the growing demand for faster and more reliable wireless communication networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,885,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,353,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,208,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. 10,940,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,854. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.42. 5,699,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,735. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.98. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $18.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.98. 1,713,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,782. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

