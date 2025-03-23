Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – March 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as those developing blockchain technology, mining digital currencies, or operating crypto exchanges. They provide investors with indirect exposure to the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market while typically being influenced by broader factors affecting traditional equities and tech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,555,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 26,396,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,038,419. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

