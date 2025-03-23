Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.19 and a 200 day moving average of $320.44. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

