Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 264 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

