Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.