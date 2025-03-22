TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Critical Analysis

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) and TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and TNF Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 2 0 3.00 TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -87.17% -35.30% -24.52% TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and TNF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and TNF Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $37.75 million 8.30 -$36.78 million ($0.59) -9.93 TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A

TNF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It provides lab essentials which provides chemical formulations for use in biological research and drug discovery; and clinical solutions, a custom product used in the development and production of protein therapies, gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and diagnostic kits. The company serves its products to life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, as well as academic and government research institutions. Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

